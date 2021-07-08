James Harden and Lil Baby are unflappable.

The NBA star and rapper were ambushed together by paparazzi at a Paris Fashion Week event, and their reaction had fans in stitches.

RELATED: Lil Baby Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘The Bigger Picture’ At 2021 Grammys

In a video of the moment, both men are seen reacting with stone faces to the attention from photographers all shouting at them.

In particular, fans were amused by one reporter shouting “Le Baby” to get the rapper’s attention, to which he simply waved.

Others were simply into the friendship between Harden and Lil Baby.

RELATED: Lil Baby And Stephen Jackson Throw George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna A 7th Birthday Party

Meanwhile, Harden himself shared photos of him and Lil Baby looking stylish in Paris.