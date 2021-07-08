Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

James Harden and Lil Baby are unflappable.

The NBA star and rapper were ambushed together by paparazzi at a Paris Fashion Week event, and their reaction had fans in stitches.

RELATED: Lil Baby Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘The Bigger Picture’ At 2021 Grammys

In a video of the moment, both men are seen reacting with stone faces to the attention from photographers all shouting at them.

They caught Lil Baby & James Harden off guard leaving fashion week in Paris 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vi5NMI6H4F — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) July 8, 2021

In particular, fans were amused by one reporter shouting “Le Baby” to get the rapper’s attention, to which he simply waved.

That video of lil baby and James Harden really be having me weak every time I watch it “Le Baby”😭😭😭😭😭😂😭😭😕 — M. Harv 🦋 (@HerringMarlon) July 8, 2021

“Le Baby! Le Baby!” Lil Baby: 🤔 James Harden: “I think they’re talking to you, Le Baby” https://t.co/ihPZsI5aer — Mychal (@mychal3ts) July 8, 2021

Others were simply into the friendship between Harden and Lil Baby.

James Harden and Lil Baby at The Balenciaga show… pic.twitter.com/l8KpYNLPRk — Chicken Wayne Jones (@AceBillionaire) July 8, 2021

Lil Baby & James Harden friendship always makes me giggle lmao they’re such a kinda odd but perfect pair 😂 — gabs. (@thatsdash) July 8, 2021

RELATED: Lil Baby And Stephen Jackson Throw George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna A 7th Birthday Party

Meanwhile, Harden himself shared photos of him and Lil Baby looking stylish in Paris.