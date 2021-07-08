Crown Lands are back with new music.

The Canadian rock duo — Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau — just released “The Oracle” and “White Buffalo”, the video for which dropped on Thursday.

In the clip, the Juno Award-winning band, who are set to play Toronto’s Axis Club on December 1, are “immersed in the elements, performing in a new-age forest with dancers that fortify the theme of movement.”

Quinn Henderson

Crown Lands said in a press release: “’White Buffalo’ is the third instalment in our trilogy of songs about Indigenous rights.

“’Mountain’ is what happened. ‘End of the Road’ is what is happening. ‘White Buffalo’ is manifesting what will happen: overcoming oppression and rising up to reclaim one’s land.

“The White Buffalo is a symbol of manifestation. When Colonizers came to North America they tried to wipe out the Buffalo to starve Indigenous people to death. The buffalo are still here. We are too, and together we’ll overcome. Also, never has 7/8 ever been more danceable.”

The press release stated of the second track, “Over the course of a 13-minute, multi-part composition, ‘The Oracle’ continues another story that Crown Lands [are] creating, revealing the origins of the Queen character featured in the ‘Context: Fearless Pt. 1’ music video.”

“We wanted to take the listener somewhere and evoke a sense of adventure,” said Bowles.