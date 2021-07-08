Bella Cruise has shared a rare glimpse at, well… her.

Bella, 28, is the daughter and eldest child of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. On Thursday, Bella posted a rare selfie to her Instagram Story. She rocks a graphic tee and a nose ring along with curly hair and winged eyeliner.

Bella Cruise — Photo: Instagram/Bella Cruise

“My face during extra time… fingers crossed,” she captioned the short black-and-white video, along with an England flag. Presumably, Bella was watching the European semifinal match between England and Denmark.

Back in February, Bella shared a snap of her snowy winter attire. In May 2020, she also showed off her many tattoos.

Tom and Kidman were married between 1990 and 2001. They share two children together: daughter Isabella and son Connor, 22. Tom additionally shares Suri Cruise, 15, with Katie Holmes; Kidman has two daughters with Keith Urban: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.