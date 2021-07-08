Click to share this via email

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac undertake a complex marriage for HBO’s “Scenes From A Marriage”.

The first look at the upcoming drama series, which is Hagai Levi’s take on the classic Ingmar Bergman drama, re-examines the 1973 miniseries’ depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, and marriage. This time, the emotional story is told by an American couple, played by Isaac and Chastain.

Bergman based the saga on his own marriage to muse and partner Liv Ullmann. The pair were married from 1965 to 1970.

Michelle Williams was originally tapped for the series but Chastian stepped in before production. The show reunites Chastain and Isaac following 2014’s “A Most Violent Year”.

“Scenes From A Marriage” will debut this September on HBO.