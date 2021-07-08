Grant Show would be interested in revisiting “Melrose Place”.

Show, 59, appeared on a recent episode of “The Talk” and discussed the possibility of a “Melrose Place” reboot. The idea of a remake piqued the interest of the star of the original series 22 years after its finale.

“That was a show about people in their 20s, and when you’re in your 20s it’s all about your aspirations, and what’s going to happen and what you’re going to do, and the things that you want out of life,” Show explained.

“Now we’re all approaching 60, and now it’s like, ‘What did you get, what didn’t you get, what aspirations were achieved, and how are you dealing with your disappointments, or your successes?’ I think that’d be interesting to watch. Hollywood has really been awful in their agism, and I think that there are some really good stories out there for grown-ups like this could be.”

Show starred alongside Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, and Heather Locklear on “Melrose Place” for five of its seven seasons.