Nicolas Cage has always been there for the big moments in people’s lives.

In an interview with NPR, Tiffany Haddish was asked about working opposite Cage in the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, and she admitted it was a little awkward at first.

“Is this a story I should tell? This might be inappropriate,” she began.

The “Girls Trip” star then explained that she had a first-time sexual experience while watching the classic Cage vehicle “Face/Off”.

“As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I open my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes,” she said. “So that was my first ‘big O’.”

Noticing that Cage “was getting irritated” by her behaviour around him on set, Haddish decided to tell him the whole story.

“I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something,'” she said. “‘Once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’”

Haddish recalled that Cage “laughed super-hard” when she told him.

He also told her that his first wife Patricia Arquette once told him that she thought she would marry him after seeing him in a movie.

Haddish replied, “’Yeah, well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you. Nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, OK? I’m just letting you know.'”