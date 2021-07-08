The new music documentary, “The Sound Of Us”, will be honoured with the Movie That Matters award during the Better World Fund Gala at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The award recognizes the urgency, inspiration and change-making impact of the timely film.

Directed by Chris Gero, the documentary explores how music remains one of humanity’s unifying forces and its ability to give hope and courage in trying times including ones of political unrest, personal hardship and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Gero’s doc calls on famous faces to explore what music means to them and features appearances by Avery*Sunshine, Ben Folds, Bettye LaVette, Francesco Lotoro, Grace Kelly, Mercy Bell, Patti Smith, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sarah McLachlan, Sekou Andrews and many others.

Filmed over the span of two months and across five countries during the height of COVID-19, “The Sound of Us” unfolds as a “series of breathtaking vignettes, spellbinding performances and revelatory interviews that demonstrate music’s power not only to heal the painful moments of the present, but to preserve history and inspire the future,” the official synopsis reads. “Guided by a seemingly impossible question – ‘What is music, what is music to you?’ – every person, song and scene of the film help to prove a profound truth: through music we are never alone. Music defines the inexplicable, it gives us life and, most importantly, it gives us each other.”

The film is set to receive the Movie that Matters Award at the Better World Fund Gala which will also honour Barry Alexander Brown and festival jury president Spike Lee.