There’s always another tomorrow.

After making it’s debut on July 2, Amazon Prime Video is already working on a sequel to “The Tomorrow War”, starring Chris Pratt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is expected that Pratt will return, along with much of the original cast, which also included Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson.

Following the release of the first film over the weekend, Pratt took to Instagram to celebrate “The Tomorrow War” breaking records for Amazon Prime Video, and calling it the No. 1 “streaming film in the world!!”

The film stars Pratt as a high school teacher recruited to travel through time to fight in a war against alien invaders in the future.