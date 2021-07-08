Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with Rauw Alejandro for “Cambia El Paso”, a new Spanish-language bop, just in time for the summer.

Lopez and Alejandro dropped the official music video for “Cambia El Paso” on Friday. JLo’s first release of the year is an upbeat anthem with reggaeton grooves and universal pop energy. The song marks Lopez and Alejandro’s first-ever collaboration.

JLo is a multi-talented global icon with more than 75 million records sold and the only female entertainer with a number one movie and album at the same time. Alejandro received a nod for Best New Artist at the 21st annual Latin GRAMMY nod.

Lopez is currently putting the finishing touches on her ninth full-length studio offering, her first Spanish album since 2007.