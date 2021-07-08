Click to share this via email

Patti LaBelle has some hilarious anecdotes about Elton John.

The Godmother of Soul joined the “Q” podcast host Tom Power for an interview and spilled on life on the road with the music icon before he was famous.

LaBelle reminisced about cooking on the road for her band, which once included a piano player named Reggie Dwight, a.k.a. John.

“I would feed him all the time because, you know, you don’t make much money back in those days,” LaBelle recalled. “I would send things back home with Reggie. I said, ‘Take these Tupperware, guys, but I want them back.'”

Years later, when LaBelle and John’s paths crossed again, she never forgot about her stolen Tupperware.

“I said, ‘Who are you opening for?'” recalled LaBelle. “He said, ‘I’m Elton John now.’ I said, ‘You little punk, give me my Tupperware!'”

But John made sure to pay LaBelle back in a big way.

“We recorded something at the Red Piano show, and he took his rings off to play,” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Elton, here’s your ring.’ He said, ‘That’s your Tupperware.'”