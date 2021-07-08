Dwyane Wade paid an emotional visit to the site of the horrific collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Florida.

The former Miami Heat star paid tribute to the victims of the collapse, spending some time at the memorial fence that’s been set up to honour those who lost their lives when a massive section of the building crumbled on June 24.

He offered a touching tribute in support of those who were grieving the loss of loved ones.

Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com

“Sending prayer, love, strength and healing …” Wade wrote in a message for one of the victims, reported TMZ, signing his name and writing “Miami Heat” beneath.

Wade also spoke with members of the search-and-rescue team, who have been digging through the rubble in search of survivors.Wade later took to social media to share a photo of himself at the memorial fence.

Dwyane Wade addressed a team today in Surfside from South Florida Urban Search and Rescue before they began their shift. pic.twitter.com/1ifEsqJSl2 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 8, 2021

“#SurfSideStrong 💪🏾 Today was about Uplifting, Praising and Showing up! Our first responders are the real MVPs🙏🏾🤝 #wadecounty,” he wrote in the caption.