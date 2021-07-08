Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her unedited side.

After the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 42, shared her latest pic to Instagram, the post was hit was a bunch of praise from fans.

Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, shared the revealing shot, which showed the mogul’s unedited backside in a thong, to promote an “instant butt lift” by doing Pilates exercises.

“Way to empower the natural women’s body! Love this 🙌❤️,” one fan commented, while another added, “It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite.”

“Okay, finally an unedited Kardashian”, one fan continued.

“I love that the little dimples were kept,” someone else added. “It’s so natural and so beautiful.”

Kardashian shared a similar image to her personal page while celebrating the Fourth of July.