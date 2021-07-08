Thursday marks one year since Naya Rivera accidentally drowned during an outing on a boat with her young son.

Days before her tragic death, Rivera shared a message on Twitter that, in hindsight, seems incredibly prescient, urging everyone to “make the most of today and every day you are given,” because “tomorrow is not promised.”

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Rivera’s “Glee” co-star and close friend Heather Morris took to Instagram on Thursday to share a touching tribute, including a brief video in which she’s getting those final words — “tomorrow is not promised” — tattooed on her arm.

Morris wasn’t the only member of the “Glee” cast to honour Rivera on social media, with Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer and Kevin Hale also paying tribute in their posts.