The Spice Girls are celebrating 25 years of “Wannabe”.

To honour the milestone anniversary, all of the five Spice Girls shared a tribute to the song that kick-started their superstardom.

“Zigazigahhhhhh!!! 🎉🎉,” Emma Bunton wrote, starting off the flow of tribute posts. “Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!”

“25 years! Can you believe it?!” Mel C added in her own post. “With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls. So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World! Happy Birthday, Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

For her post, Geri Halliwell wrote, “Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain. Listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!”

Mel B had a pretty big promise, claiming the group “WILL be back.”

“It’s been a very VERY emotional day,but we WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise to you all,” she wrote next to a video.

Victoria Beckham simply put it, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…”

With the anniversary fans have been hoping it means the group will get together and embark on a world tour together, something Mel C has recently teased.

The 37-year-old singer told “Good Morning Britain” last month, the band would be “absolute fools” to not want to head back out on the road.

She added, “Well you know, that’s the dream.”