Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans a look at her early modelling days.

In a sweet throwback Thursday post, the actress, now 35, shared a clip of an 8-year-old Lindsay during her first-ever TV appearance, a modelling gig on a 1994 episode of “Live With Regis And Kathie Lee”.

The adorable video saw Lohan dressed up as if she was going to the beach.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Remembers ‘Angel’ Natasha Richardson On What Would Have Been Her 58th Birthday

Co-host Kathie Lee Gifford described the youngster as “the belle of the boardwalk.”

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan’s Father Michael Arrested For Reportedly Receiving Illegal Kickbacks After Bringing Addicts To Florida Rehab Centres

Just two years after her appearance on the morning talk show, Lohan landed her first acting role on the soap opera “Another World”.

It wasn’t until 1998 when Lohan got her big break starring next to herself in Disney’s beloved “The Parent Trap” remake.

Last year, Lohan, Dennis Quaid and more of “The Parent Trap” cast reunited virtually to celebrate the flick’S 22 anniversary. See more on their reunion below: