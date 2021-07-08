Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Matt Damon had a moment actors can only wish for.

During the premiere of “Stillwater” at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie was so well received that the audience was on their feet for five minutes.

“Stillwater” is about a father (Damon) who heads from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) prove her innocence after she is put in jail for murder.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Stands Up To Matt Damon Taking His Character In The ‘Thor’ Movies

Idir Azougli, Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, director Tom McCarthy and Camille Cottin attend the “Stillwater” screening. Photo: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

The movie also stars Camille Cottin, and Lilou Siauvaud and is directed by Tom McCarthy.

As the premiere at the film festival wrapped, the audience took part in a five minute ovation which made Damon emotional.

Matt Damon is brought to tears at the #Cannes2021 standing ovation for ‘Stillwater.’ pic.twitter.com/phpK2mOJT1 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 8, 2021

RELATED: Cannes Lineup Includes Val Kilmer Doc, New Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Colin Farrell & More

“Stillwater” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.