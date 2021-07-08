As TV theme songs go, it’s arguable that the opening music for “Seinfeld” is among the most memorable of all time.

According to the theme’s composer, however, had NBC executives had their way, the sitcom’s iconic theme music would have been scrapped.

“Now, remember, late-’80s theme songs were melodic, with a lot of silly lyrics and sassy saxophones,” composer Michael Wolff said in an interview for Yahoo Entertainment and SiriusXM’s Volume. “And, yes, guilty — I did a lot of that kind of music! But I knew it wasn’t going to work here.”

When coming up with the “Seinfeld” theme, Wolff knew he wanted to use slap bass. “Slap bass had not yet enjoyed ‘celebrity status’ as a solo instrument,” Wolff said. “I knew I wanted to use that. And in the late ’80s, sampling technology was in its infancy, and I really, really wanted to use it as much as I possibly could to create new and weird genres of music.”

Wolff recalled sharing his idea with star and series co-creator Jerry Seinfeld.

“I pitched Jerry the idea that Jerry’s voice would be the melody of the ‘Seinfeld’ theme,” Wolff said. “And my job would be to accompany Jerry in a way that worked organically with his human voice. The human nature of his voice, I told him, would go well with the human nature of my finger snaps and lips and tongue doing stuff. Now I had Jerry’s attention, because that sort of music was kind of from Mars at the time. And it was going to enable me to use those sampling technologies that I really wanted to use.”

After the short five-episode first season aired during the summer of 1989, co-creator Larry David asked Wolff to sit in on a meeting about some of the network’s concerns about the show — and Wolff’s theme was “on the list.”

“First of all, let me just say that the NBC execs that were there for ‘Seinfeld’… they’re all good guys. They’re all smart people. And their objections were natural and realistic,” Wolff said. “They thought the music sounded odd and weird: ‘Is that real music? What instrument is that? Could we not afford an orchestra?'”

It was Warren Littlefield, then president of the network, who “laid it out. He said, ‘It’s weird. It’s distracting. It’s annoying.’ When he said that word… oh, Larry, he loves annoying! He lives for annoying! That’s his primary goal in life!”

When Wolff offered on the spot to write a theme song that would appease the network suits, David’s response was surprising.

“Larry got so mad at me!” Wolff said. “He just started yelling at me: ‘Get out! Wolff, you’re done here, get out!’ He was just so offended at the notion that I would cave. And he threw me out of the meeting!… Larry was not having it. Larry did not like being told to change things.”

David, true to form, refused to back down, and Wolff’s theme song remained.