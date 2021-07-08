Meghan McCain is opening up about her choice to leave “The View”.

Last week, McCain made the announcement that after four years she would no longer be co-hosting the daytime talk show. Her choice spawned much online commentary with many making assumptions so the controversial figure decided to respond.

“So much chatter, so much gossip, so many, many, many questions people are asking me this past week,” she tweeted on Thursday.

“I pride myself on always taking big risks, rolling the dice, and making unpredictable life and career choices,” McCain continued. “I’ve never fit in a box and I never will.”

She concluded, “Live free or die. 🇺🇸✌🏻.”

On July 1, McCain told viewers that she would be leaving by the end of the month.

“This is going to be my last season,” she said on the show. “I will be here through the end of July This was not an easy decision, took thought counsel and prayer.”

She continued, “COVID has changed the world. Changed the way I’m looking at life. When I said goodbye to all of you. I had found out I was pregnant, I left the city, I came to the D.C. area. We have this incredible life here. We are surrounded by family and support. We have a wonderful life in D.C.”

McCain’s resignation comes after years of public backlash to her statements on the show, as well as frequent, often personal arguments on the air with her co-hosts.