Zach Braff is showing off some amazing artwork in honour of girlfriend Florence Pugh.

On Thursday, the day before Pugh’s new Marvel movie “Black Widow” opens, Braff took to social media to reveal a painting of Pugh, in character as the film’s Yelena.

“Go see ‘Black Widow’ this weekend and watch @florencepugh save the world!” Braff wrote in the caption.

As he explained, the former “Scrubs” star “commissioned this painting from the legendary painter and comic book artist” Phil Noto.

The Russian text, he revealed, is translated to “Widow.”

Pugh responded to her beau’s post, sharing the artwork on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, “Best birthday present” (her birthday was actually back in January).