Kaley Cuoco is getting spoiled on her third wedding anniversary.

“The Flight Attendant” star and husband, Karl Cook, said goodbye to their beloved dog Norman in January.

Posting at the time, Cuoco called the loss “earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible.”

But for her anniversary, Cook had the sweetest surprise so Cuoco can always have Norman in her life.

Cook gave her a Norman stuffed animal and pink pyjamas with Norman’s face on them.

“Best anniversary gift ever,” Cuoco gushed on her Instagram Stories, adding that Cook “knows me so well.”

The couple actually just adopted a 9-year-old mastiff over the weekend.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!” Cuoco shared.