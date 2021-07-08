Click to share this via email

Madonna is firmly Team Free Britney.

On Thursday, the icon took to Instagram Stories to share an image of herself in a Britney Spears shirt.

Accompanying the image was a scathing comment about giving Spears “her life back”.

The “Toxic” singer is currently in the middle of a battle over her 13 year old conservatorship which she requested the judge end, alleging it was “abusive.”

While the judge denied Spears and allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to continue as co-conservator, many people including Spears’ lawyer, manager and more have quit in recent days due to the growing pressure to allow Spears the freedom of her own choices.

“Slavery was abolished so long ago,” Madonna added. “Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

She added, “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail.”

A long list of celebs has supported Spears including Wendy Williams, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Dionne Warwick, Iggy Azalea and more.