Richard E. Grant made his “Loki” debut in this week’s episode, and on Thursday he shared a video of himself and co-star Owen Wilson goofing around on the set.

“How do you think the scene went today, Owen?” Grant asks as the two actors look to the camera.

“Fine work,” Wilson appears to say, with the relieved Grant sighing, and responding, “Oh god, thank you so much…”

Wilson then interrupts and clarifies. “No,” he deadpans. “Find work.”

Wilson’s perfectly delivered punchline causes Grant’s face to break into a huge smile before he collapses into laughter.

“My new ‘bestie’ Owen Wilson giving me ‘complimentary advice’ on @officialloki for @disneyplus 😂😂😂😂,” wrote Grant in the caption.

On Wednesday, the day the penultimate episode of the first season of “Loki” made its Disney+ debut, Grant shared some photos on Instagram of himself costumed as “Classic Loki,” joking that he was “channelling” Kermit the Frog.