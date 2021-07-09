Jason Momoa proved he can make anything sexy on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Guest-host Anthony Anderson challenged the actor to “use his sheer animal magnetism” to make boring, everyday activities sexy in a skit.
Momoa immediately took his shirt off — as did Anderson — before being asked to put on hand sanitizer, open a can of tuna, and iron a shirt.
Despite his impressive physique, Momoa insisted in his interview that he isn’t a fan of going to the gym.
Momoa, who is currently in Canada shooting “See” season 2, admitted he hasn’t had a chance to work out as much as he should but said he would “pull it together” eventually.
The star said, “I like doing rock climbing and surfing, and there’s no surf up here,” talking about Canada.
“So I just — I do when the time’s right but it’s just — I’ve been fighting so much and working hard. I’ll get it together. I promise.”