It’s a fast and furious life for Post Malone.

On Friday, the rapper debuted the music video for his single “Motley Crew”, which includes a very special cameo from Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

In the video, Malone raps from a car racetrack in a convertible stock car with Lee riding shotgun.

“I’m at the top of the pyramid/B***h, I’m a star, I’m serious,” Malone sings. “We came to play.”

The video also features cameos from NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin, as well as Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean.

Malone has teamed up with older rockers before, including Ozzy Osbourne on the song “It’s a Raid”.