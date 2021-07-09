Dua Lipa is being sued after reportedly putting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram without permission, reports Billboard.

The singer was said to have uploaded a photo from Integral Images of herself queuing at an airport in an oversized hat back in February 2019.

The company have now filed an eight-page lawsuit against Lipa, claiming copyright infringement because she shared the photo “without permission or authorization.”

The complaint, filed by attorney Craig Sanders in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday, reads, “The account is monetized in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase Defendant’s content, Defendant profits from these activities.”

Integral Images are seeking US$150,000 in damages, or alternatively, “an award of actual damages and disgorgement of all of Defendant’s profits attributable to the infringements,” whichever is larger.

Billboard reports the company are also “asking for an order enjoining Lipa from further acts of infringement, as well as litigation costs and attorney’s fees.”

Lipa has since deleted the snap.

Billboard claimed she wrote in the caption: “I’ll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice.”