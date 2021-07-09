This was quite the trippy meet-cute.

In a new post on Instagram, Christina Haack opened up about her psychedelic drug-infused experience meeting her new boyfriend Joshua Hall for the first time.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad,” the “Christina on the Coast” star said, adding that it “basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins.”

Bufo Alvarius toads secrete a substance, commonly referred to as toad venom, which contains heavy psychedelic properties.

Some users inhale the substance, claiming it helps to ease depression and stress. In the U.S., the drug is considered a controlled substance and is not legal.

Talking about meeting Hall, the TV personality said that “the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him,” she wrote.

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So-called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost,” she continued. “They build you up then tear you down.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead, her second husband, from whom she finalized her divorce last month.