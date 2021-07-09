Billie Eilish just released her new, self-directed music video for “NDA”.

In the video, the singer walks down a dark street before falling onto the ground as cars zoom past her.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Apologizes For Mouthing ‘Derogatory Term’ When She Was Younger

Eilish sings, “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen / Haven’t had a party since I got the keys / Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay.

“On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm / Yeah, I made him sign an NDA,” with the lyrics suggesting she struggles to deal with having a relationship while in the public eye.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Talks Social Media Reaction To That ‘Vogue’ Cover, Says Some Of It Was ‘Not OK’

“NDA” is the latest single taken from Eilish’s eagerly anticipated second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which is set to be released on July 30.