Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t want to be fixed to one idea.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 37-year-old yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin explained how they educated their six kids during the pandemic about being a part of multiple cultures.

“We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi & very valid,” she wrote. “We discussed belonging & how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.”

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that,” she continued. “You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

In 2020, Hilaria was accused of faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting herself as being from Spain. The controversy prompted a hiatus from Instagram and an apology upon her return.

Writing in her recent post, Hilaria explained, “We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique—our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love& accept you, just as you are.”