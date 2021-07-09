Wendy Williams is being slammed for some comments she made about late TikTok star Swavy, 19, on her show Wednesday.

The social media teen, whose real name was Matima Miller, was shot dead Monday morning in a “senseless act of gun violence.”

Swavy had 2.7 million TikTok followers and over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Williams showed a picture of the teenager on her show, speaking about him having more followers than her.

She told the audience, “I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building,” weirdly asking anyone who did know him to clap.

Williams then turned to face the photo, saying: “Here he is. He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Social media users have since criticized the host for being insensitive, with many also labelling the remarks disgusting, asking her to think of Swavy’s family.

ET Canada has contacted a rep for the show for comment.

