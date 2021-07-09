Wendy Williams is being slammed for some comments she made about late TikTok star Swavy, 19, on her show Wednesday.

The social media teen, whose real name was Matima Miller, was shot dead Monday morning in a “senseless act of gun violence.”

Swavy had 2.7 million TikTok followers and over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

RELATED: Tabitha Brown Takes The High Road After Wendy Williams Criticizes Her Marriage

Williams showed a picture of the teenager on her show, speaking about him having more followers than her.

She told the audience, “I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building,” weirdly asking anyone who did know him to clap.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Slams Britney Spears’ Family After Conservatorship Hearing

Williams then turned to face the photo, saying: “Here he is. He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Social media users have since criticized the host for being insensitive, with many also labelling the remarks disgusting, asking her to think of Swavy’s family.

She & everyone in the audience are so disrespectful. Right after this she said “those poor followers” & everyone started laughing. Imagine his family seeing this? Absolutely disgusting. I can’t wait till I see that this show is getting canceled. should’ve happened a long time ago — Quincey 💛 (@quinceyy16) July 9, 2021

Wait. This was how she chose to lead the segment talking about this young man’s death? We all know Wendy to be messy and with the shits, but this wasn't cool at all. I don't know this man, but may he rest in peace. I'm sorry his friends and family had to see this. Wow… pic.twitter.com/u9zuva0DHy — Terrence Ford 💛🐝👑 (@EZBreezyT) July 8, 2021

@WendyWilliams what did this person do to you? I can't imagine the uninvited pain you must've heaped on this young man's family. My bigger question is Why? Your producer is no better. — L. A. Davis (@JUSPRA1) July 9, 2021

Wendy Williams is disgustingly insensitive and disrespectful. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 9, 2021

@WendyWilliams how tf you gone sit there COMFORTABLY and talk about a person that just passed away??? What if that was your SON Kevin and someone was talking about him. That’s so insensitive of u Nd his family,friends & fans and you wounder why nobody really likes u #LLSWAVY 🙏🏾❤️ — J🖤 (@jaysoreall) July 9, 2021

@WendyWilliams is insensitive and that should be no surprise to anyone. Solution? Stop watching her show. Stop giving her a means to make money. Stop making stupid people famous. And I'm not talking about Swavy. https://t.co/QlryjaTETH — Melissa 📚 (TheBookN3rd) (@TheBookN3rd) July 9, 2021

Did she really need to look him up and down like that before breaking the news that he was murdered? Like she’s the only one who knew where this was going and she still chose to sprinkle a little nasty on it first — Keli (@ClassActKelz) July 8, 2021

Wait. A. Damn. Minute. They were ALL in on it: Wendy, the producer, the camera person, the people not on camera, all knew the topic. The one guy even compared their TikTok and IG followers. They knew where this was going and THAT’S how they handled it? A whole disgusting mess. — TekKwene, PhD (@tekkwene) July 9, 2021

ET Canada has contacted a rep for the show for comment.