Thomas Doherty is among the new cast members in the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl”, playing wealthy private-school student Max.

What makes Max so distinctive is that the character is openly pansexual — unlike the actor who plays him.

Speaking with Variety, Doherty reveals that the first time he locked lips with another man was in front of the camera for “Gossip Girl”, and discusses how portraying a sexually fluid character has affected him.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

“That was definitely interesting,” says Doherty of his same-sex kissing scenes in the show.

“Obviously my character Max is pansexual and for me, it’s always amazing when you play a part to see what you can kind of draw from that and what you can compare it with in your own life, your own beliefs,” Doherty continues.

“And it definitely did make me question how I was brought up and have been conditioned to think in terms of gender and gender identity and sexual preferences stuff,” he adds. “That kind of threw that all up in the air and it was kind of very liberating. It’s been an amazing experience for me, definitely.”