Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROI have teamed up to release the new single “Stay”.

Though the official music video only dropped Friday, it has already amassed over 1.4 million views.

Bieber sings his part from atop a tall building, before being joined by LAROI to sing the catchy lyrics.

LAROI spoke to NME about the song: “I’ve had ‘Stay’ for about a year now. I was over at my friend Blake’s [Slatkin] house. It was me, Blake, my boy Omer [Fedi], and Charlie Puth.

“We were all just hanging out, and Charlie went over to the keyboard and just started playing stuff… and what he played was the ‘Stay’ [melody], and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m just f**king around.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Pull up a Pro Tools session, record this s**t, this s**t’s fire.’”

“It was probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done – ever. It reminded me of the first time [I got to] get into a studio and stuff. We didn’t plan for the song to happen. We never planned a studio session or anything like that, so it was crazy.”

“One day I was just listening to it and was like, ‘F**k, Justin [Bieber] would sound perfect on this,’” the musician explained.

“So I actually pulled up to the studio that he works at, and I just came with the f**king file. I was like, ‘You ready?’ and he was like, ‘Yup.’ And he just did it. He just went into the booth and just freestyled the s**t off top; it was the craziest s**t. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy’s out of his mind.’”

Watch ET Canada’s interview with the Kid LAROI below.