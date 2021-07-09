Click to share this via email

BIA has got a new version of her hit “Whole Lotta Money”.

On Friday, the rapper released a remix of the For Certain track featuring Nicki Minaj. The song was originally released on BIA’s EP in December 2020 and debuted the music video in April 2021.

During a livestream Minaj revealed how she ended up on the track, explaining she DMed BIA after hearing the original song, only to discover BIA had been trying to message her for three years.

Nicki Minaj speaks on how she hopped on Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/O7lI6BYnqZ — Diet🥤Hub (@DietPopHub) July 9, 2021

Minaj recently made her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty available for streaming, along with new songs featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.