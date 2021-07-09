LeBron James is ready to slam.

On Friday, the NBA superstar appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk with Robin Roberts about his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

RELATED: LeBron James Gets On The Court With The Toon Squad In New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer

WELCOME TO THE SPACE JAM … reimagined! @KingJames talks to @robinroberts about teaming up with the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game in #SpaceJamMovie, as well as the NBA Finals. https://t.co/CeVPKfreDi pic.twitter.com/JVPEsQBIZR — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2021

In the interview, James talks about how the original “Space Jam” inspired him as a kid.

“I was intimidated, because I was 12 years old when the first one came out in ’96, and I know what it did for me,” he said. “I felt that it was the best sports movie I had ever seen up until that point.”

He also talked about the inspiration he drew from Michael Jordan in the original film and in real life.

“I was able to take it on and accept the challenge, and I had a heck of a time doing it,” he said of starring in the new sequel.

He also said of the themes in the film, “The one thing people will be surprised about it is, it’s not a basketball movie, it’s a conversation that has been had in a lot of households where a parent has his aspirations for his kid but failed to realize that kids have their own aspirations and dreams.”

RELATED: Fans Get First Glimpse Of Zendaya’s Lola Bunny In ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Asked which character is most like him, James answered Lola.

“She knows what she wants, likes to have a good time, and likes to laugh. She gets things done.”

James also shared how he’s approached his 16-year-old son following in his basketball footsteps.

“As a parent we just give them all the tools before they leave the household, give him the confidence. You wanna play ball? Okay, cool, let’s go after it,” he said, “but I will not take away from you being a teenager. I want you to have fun and enjoy your friends.”