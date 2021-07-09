As the situation surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship takes one dramatic twist after another, the “Toxic” singer’s sister is preparing to speak her own truth.

Jamie Lynn Spears, best known for her starring role on Nickelodeon comedy series “Zoey 101”, is writing a memoir, to be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.

According to the book’s description from publisher Hachette Book Group, the “intimate memoir” will present her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

The book will also include “never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired ’16 and Pregnant’ with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to re-evaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family.”

Spears’ goal with her book is “to use her experiences in the ‘the family business’ to help young women everywhere see the unique power and strength that comes from believing in themselves, taking risks, learning from their relationships, and embracing a not-always-so-perfect journey.”

I Must Confess is slated for publication in January 2022.