When family is at stake, a father will stop at nothing.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new action thriller “Sweet Girl”, starring Jason Momoa as a dad out for justice.

Photo: Netflix

“Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer,” the official description reads

“But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.”

Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021

The trailer, set to Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, features plenty of high-stakes action, with Momoa showing off his leading-man charisma once again.

Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film also stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.

“Sweet Girl” is out on Netflix August 20.