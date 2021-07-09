Stephen Colbert failed to nab himself an invite to the Unity 22 launch on Sunday but he will still have a special part to play on the day.

The star of Global’s “The Late Show” will host Virgin’s global livestream, with Sir Richard Branson personally asking him to do the honours on Twitter.

Sorry you can’t join us this time, but we’re going to livestream the launch on Sunday, and I’d be honoured if you’d host that for us! #Unity22 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 8, 2021

Of course, Colbert couldn’t say no to such an invitation:

The Virgin Galactic website stated earlier this month that the Unity 22 mission, which comes nine days before Jeff Bezos is planning to launch his Blue Origin mission on July 20, would be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, along with Branson himself, who is testing the private astronaut experience.

It will be the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity and Virgin Galactic’s fourth crewed spaceflight.

The livestream will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen via Virgin Galactic‘s website and the Virgin Galactic Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.