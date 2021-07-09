Click to share this via email

Even a baseball stadium can be an intimate spot for a date.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles TV news reporter Chris Cristi reported that Drake spent his night having a private dinner date on the field at an empty Dodger Stadium.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

According to ABC7, Drake rended out the stadium for the date, which took place along the third base line in front of the dugout.

The table was adorned with an assortment of food and vases filled with flowers.

A waiter was also present, standing at a table not far from the couple.

The report also stated that Drake’s date was Johanna Leia, the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

Drake caught on a date at an empty Dodger stadium pic.twitter.com/Wy4BKmXym4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2021

The rapper was also spotted seated next to Leia last month at a Sierra Canyon game, alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.