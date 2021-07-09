Valerie Bertinelli shared a heartbreaking video in response to a harsh social media comment on Thursday.

The TV personality explained how she recently made the mistake of looking at the comments on some of her recipes online.

Bertinelli then shared how one person had commented saying she “needed to lose weight.”

She then said sarcastically, “Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me.

“So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight,” Bertinelli added, clearly getting emotional.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Losing Eddie Van Halen: ‘It’s Just Shattering’

“You’re not being helpful,” she continued. “Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.’”

Bertinelli, whose ex-husband Eddie Van Halen died from throat cancer at age 65 in October 2020, insisted if she was able to “lose the weight and keep it off,” she would’ve done it by now.

“But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life — at 61, I’m still dealing with [it]. You think I’m not tired of it, lady?” she questioned. “Not f**king helpful.”

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Tears Up Talking About Her Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Bertinelli asked in the caption, “Aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?!”

She then said how she’d thought about deleting the video, which she first posted on her Instagram Story, but she decided to keep it as a powerful message to other women who are struggling with similar things.

Bertinelli wrote, “We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it.”