Tayshia Adams is voicing her support for current “Bachelorette” contestant Andrew Spencer.

The Bachelor Nation star, 30, gushed about Spencer, 26, during the most recent episode of her “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, praising the contestant for his “honest and courageous” conversation about interracial dating with current “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston, 30.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Says Blake ‘Had All The Right Intentions’

“I was there for the season, but I wasn’t really privy to seeing every single conversation that went down. … I love Andrew S. already, but just how real, honest and courageous it was for him to have this conversation with Katie on his one-on-one — I think [it] is what everybody needs,” Adams said. “I think that it’s interesting because Katie called herself naive. I think, unfortunately, a lot of America is naive and especially … about interracial relationships and, you know, whatever race you are [and] what difficulties you have to go through.”

She added, “I just found this so courageous of him, and I’m just so happy that he was able to have a conversation [that’s] open and honest with Katie. Her reaction meant so much to me.”

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Thanks Fiancé Zac Clark During Heartfelt MTV Awards Acceptance Speech

During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, Spencer sat Thurston down and initiated the candid conversation, “I hate that I even have to have this conversation, because I don’t want to, but the fact that I am, it’s because I do truly see, you know, something between us,” he said.

“I am a Black man, and you are a white woman, and interracial couples, there’s things that, you know, people look at differently.”

Thurston’s season “The Bachelorette” airs Mondays.