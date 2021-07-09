Beyoncé just sold out the Telfar handbags website and Twitter has a lot of thoughts.

The social media platform erupted with reaction after Queen Bey stepped out a white button-down shirt, floral wide-leg pants by Christopher John Rogers and a white Telfar shopping bag.

The affordable bag is a favourite among fashion lovers, but with Beyoncé’s stamp of approval, the popular item will be even harder to get now.

“Welp. If you haven’t ordered a Telfar bag yet, you can kiss that dream goodbye,” one fan tweeted, before another added, “Beyonce? With a Telfar? Oh it’s over. Yall will never get one.”

“Love this for Telfar, hate this for the future of that site and my own collection,” another fan wrote.

But after one fan worried “Beyoncé just rose the price of Telfar bags,” the brand confirmed that the price, which ranges between $150 to $257US, will not change after the new high demand.

Taking to their official Instagram story, Telfar wrote, “Price not changing.” They also included a number of bee emojis. “Not for you — for everyone.”