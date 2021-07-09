"And Just Like That..."

Carrie Bradshaw is back on the streets of Manhattan.

Production has begun on “And Just Like That…”, the upcoming revival of “Sex and the City” featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their roles from the beloved HBO hit, and on Friday HBO Max unveiled the first photo from the set.

The Fab Four may have shrunk down to three (Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha Jones), but the “SATC” trio is undeniably stunning in the first-look pic.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Pokes Fun At Rumours She Decided To Go To Space Instead Of Doing The ‘Sex And The City’ Revival

Parker shared the photo with her Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Parker and her co-stars have been spotted filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” on location in NYC.

Splash News — Photo: Splash News

“And Just Like That…” will follow Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” explains the show’s official logline.

RELATED: Chris Noth Almost Didn’t Do The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot — Here’s Why

In addition to the three stars, the previously announced cast includes returnees Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler, in addition to newcomer Sara Ramírez (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

No official premiere date has yet been set.