The Jonas Brothers are becoming top-tier athletes.

On Friday, NBC debuted the first look at the upcoming TV special “Olympic Dreams”, featuring Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas getting a crash course in summer sports.

“Competing in Olympic-level events, we’ve always dreamt of this,” Joe says in the trailer. “We’re doing everything we can in the short amount of time to become professional athletes.

“I’m going to destroy you both,” he tells his brothers.

In the special, the brothers will attempt gymnastics, track & field, and BMX racing.

Laurie Hernandez (Rio Games gold-medal gymnast), Nastia Liukin (five-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast), hurdler Sydney McLaughlin (Tokyo qualifier and world-record holder), Sanya Richards-Ross (four-time gold medallist in track), and Alise Willoughby (two-time Olympian in BMX racing), will all be on hand to help the Jonas brothers be the best athletes they can be.

Says Nick: “We’ve been training with some of the most brilliant Olympic athletes to ever walk the face of the planet. To be around these Olympic athletes is very humbling. I don’t know why they haven’t asked us to join the Olympic team yet.

“You’re going to see us in a way you’ve never seen us before. Even if you’re not a fan, you’re gonna see us in a way you’ve never seen us before. And if you’re really not a fan, like, you hate us, you’re gonna love this show because we make complete fools of ourselves.”

The show will also feature commentary from Rich Eisen and Terry Crews.

“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” premieres July 21.