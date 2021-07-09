Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stormi Webster is stealing the spotlight.

The adorable 3-year-old makes the cutest cameo in Kylie Jenner’s new cosmetics video.

RELATED: Travis Scott Shares Daughter Stormi’s ‘Major Influence’ On His Career

On Friday, July 9, Jenner released the first episode of “Inside Kylie Cosmetics”.

The three-part series coincides with the beauty company’s relaunch, which will see it feature “clean and vegan products.”

RELATED: Stormi, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Cute Water Balloon Fight

“I’m going to start my interview and then when I’m done, we’re going to go home, ‘k?” Jenner tells her daughter at the beginning of the video.

“Later!” giggles the tot, while running away.

RELATED: Travis Scott Declares Love For ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner As They Attend New York Gala With Daughter Stormi

“I’m taking you inside the world of Kylie Cosmetics to celebrate the relaunch of my brand,” the YouTube listing explains. “In Part One of my three-part series, we’re taking it back to where it all started…from Lip Kits to Kylie Cosmetics!”

The official Kylie Cosmetics relaunch is set to take place on July 15.