What if Elle Woods fell for Vivan instead of Emmett?

Apparently, that’s how things were supposed to end up in “Legally Blonde“, according to one of he beloved movie’s cast members.

Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot in the 2011 film, has claimed that Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle and Selma Blair’s character Vivian originally finished their stories “in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands.”

“The insinuation was either [Elle and Vivian] were best friends or they had gotten together romantically,” said Cauffiel in a new interview with The New York Times.

Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, backed up Cauffiel’s claims after confirming that she also remembered the Hawaii scene.

However, screenwriters who worked on the movie told The New York Times that they never wrote that ending.