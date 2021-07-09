Click to share this via email

Catherine Zeta-Jones is embracing her greys.

The actress shared a stunning selfie on Instagram this week, showing off her luscious locks and a few grey strands, as well as, her glowing makeup-free face.

Posing in a mirror in a colourful caftan, Zeta-Jones smiled at the camera from her stunning marble bathroom.

“Hello…” she captioned the shot.

In another set of selfie, Zeta-Jones enlisted her husband Michael Douglas for the snaps.

“When bad selfies happen to good people 😂,” she captioned the series. “Well maybe… not so bad and not so good😂.”

