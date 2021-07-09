The Duke of Cambridge has dusted off his mallet for a good cause.

On Friday, July 9, Prince William made a return to the polo field in order to raise funds for some very deserving charities.

The duke took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor.

Proceeds from the event will go towards organizations including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales and Tusk.

William has previously taken part in charity polo matches with his brother, Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge missed out on the occasion as she is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kate Middleton, who was pictured at Wimbledon last Friday, was alerted later that afternoon and began isolating.

“Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told ET Canada.

They added, “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Kate will return to royal duties on Saturday as she attends the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon accompanied by Prince William. On Sunday, she will head to Wimbledon on her own for the Gentlemen’s singles final while William is at the UEFA Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy.