Country superstar Kane Brown continues to push the envelope with “Memory”, his new collaboration with singer, songwriter and producer blackbear.

On the same day as the single’s release, the pair also unveiled a spacey new music video, casting them as astronauts exploring a lunar landscape.

The duo’s first collab features original cover art by renowned NFT artist Captvart (Cameron Burns), who utilized his background in photography and computer-generated astronaut imagery.

RCA

“Honestly this song to me is going to go a bunch of different ways for people,” Brown said of “Memory” in an interview with Z100.

“It’s kind of like a happy depression song,” he added. “It’s just an uplifting song to find out you’re not the only one.”

In fact, Brown said that he and blackbear actually bonded over their shared issues with depression.

“We know that we have each other to talk to,” he said.