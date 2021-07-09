Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo has added some new writing credits to her latest single, “Deja Vu”.

The song appears on Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour.

The 18-year-old singer recently added Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as co-writers on the track.

According to Rolling Stone, the additions were made to the song’s Spotify and TIDAL metadata.

Rodrigo revealed how “Deja Vu” was inspired by Swift’s “Cruel Summer”, while speaking to the outlet back in April.

“I wanted [the bridge] to be really high energy because the rest of the song is very serene and eerily calm,” she explained.

“But I wanted the last bridge to kind of go crazy and I love ‘Cruel Summer,’ it’s one of my favourite songs ever. I love the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”

Swift and Antonoff were also added to Sour’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”.

Rodrigo previously shared details of a sentimental handwritten letter that she received from Swift.