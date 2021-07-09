Scarlett Johansson remembers the exact moment Kevin Feige told her about Black Widow’s “Avengers: Endgame” demise.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 to promote her highly anticipated “Black Widow” stand-alone film, the actress, 36, detailed the “sad” phone call from Feige.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Has ‘No Plans To Return’ As Black Widow

As fans of Marvel know, Black Widow, a.k.a. Natasha fell to her death in order to save Clint Barton (Hawkeye), and retrieve the Soul Stone on Vormir, during the final “Avengers” installment.

“Kevin Feige called me, our boss at Marvel; I think he was nervous to tell me and sad about it, saying something along the lines of, ‘We all expected that there would have to be some big sacrifices,’” she said.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Says Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Glued To Her: ‘I Should Soak It All Up’

“It didn’t surprise me that that was a choice that Nat would have made,” Johansson continued. “I knew that she had to feel at peace with that decision and that she was doing it out of love. It had to feel like she was resolved in that decision and that decision was hers. And that it wasn’t something that was happening to her because so much of her life has happened to her.”

“Black Widow” is in theatres and on Disney+ with premiere access now.