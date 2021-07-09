Zendaya has nothing but love for Tom Holland and her “Spider-Man” co-stars.

Amid romance rumours between her and Holland, the 24-year-old actress couldn’t be more excited for fans to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. As she tells ET’s Kevin Frazier, while promoting “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, she, Holland and the rest of the cast are “so close.”

“I can’t wait for everybody to see ‘Spider-Man’ when it does come out,” Zendaya expresses. “And you know, we all work so hard and we’re all so close from that. I’m excited! We’re gonna have a good press tour I think.”

Zendaya and Holland were photographed kissing last week while taking a drive in Los Angeles. The two actors have yet to confirm if they’re in a romantic relationship. Romance rumours between the two first began in July 2017, with fans speculating that they were dating during their “Spider-Man” press tour.

Before fans get to see the two co-stars on their “Spider-Man” press tour, Zendaya stars opposite LeBron James, Don Cheadle, and Sonequa Martin-Green in the new “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie. In it, she voices Lola Bunny.

“I think she’s a cool character,” Zendaya marvels, adding that Lola “deserved” her new makeover from the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan.

The sequel follows James as he’s thrust into a digital space known as “The Serververse,” where he has his son taken away by an evil algorithm known as Al-G Rhythm (Cheadle). There, he’ll team up with the Looney Tunes, competing in basketball against the algorithm’s Goon Squad, to get his son back.

Zendaya calls the experience “very cool,” mentioning that she got a call from producer Ryan Coogler to take on the role. “He was like, ‘We’re doing this new version of ‘Space Jam’ and we’re doing it with LeBron and we’d love for you to be our Lola. Kind of re-imagine what the character represents, this new chapter of this film and who she is, and we’d love for you to be a part of it,'” she recalls. “And obviously I was honoured to say the least. I kind of grew up with the film because both of my parents are basketball players…I think I was born the year it came out. I think I was a couple months old.”

As for Zendaya’s own basketball skills, coming from parents who love the sport? “If my dad saw me play basketball now he’d be so, so embarrassed. It’s bad,” she says with a laugh, adding, “But technically I am still on a team with LeBron James.”

With many projects in the works, Zendaya also touches on what fans can expect from season 2 of “Euphoria”.

“I can say that it’s a tough season. Rue means so much to me, but she means so much to a lot of people I think. I’m grateful to have been able to bring her story and I think a lot of people’s story through her to life,” she shares. “It’s brutal, but a character like that I think really deserves that time and deserves those moments. I’m in the middle of it right now. Like, I had a night shoot ’til 2:30 last night.”

Going from the dark tones in “Euphoria” to looney “Space Jam” vibes is “a nice tone switch” for the actress, she says. “It’s a nice mood lifter you know what I’m sayin, cause sometimes you need that…everything in balance.”

“It’s kinda the same thing with ‘Spider-Man’ and stuff and ‘Dune’, it’s like you get to escape to these different worlds quite literally and it’s all forms of escapism,” she describes. “I guess that’s what acting is, but I really enjoy it, so yeah it’s nice.”

And when asked who would win one-on-one in tune land between LeBron and Spider-Man, Zendaya replies, “I’m not gonna get involved with that. LeBron, he’s kinda a superhero on his own. I don’t know how he does what he does, but he’s a superhero in real life. Listen, Spider-Man is Spider-Man but LeBron is LeBron.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” arrives in theatres and HBO Max on July 16.

